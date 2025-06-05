wrestling / News
Roxanne Perez Says AJ Lee Is Still Her Dream Match, Wants Her To Come Back to WWE
June 5, 2025
Roxanne Perez has not been shy about the fact that she wants to wrestle AJ Lee, and once again confirmed that’s her dream match.
While talking to Sports Illustrated (via Fightful), she said: “Absolutely. Absolutely. AJ Lee is my, that could be my retirement match, to be honest. Yeah, she is definitely my dream match, and I have a feeling that that could happen if she comes back. Please come back.“
