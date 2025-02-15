Roxanne Perez Credits ROH With Getting Her Ready for WWE

In an interview with No Contest Wrestling (via Fightful), Roxanne Perez gave credit to Ring of Honor for getting her ready to eventually join WWE. Perez, along with Cora Jade and Bayley, will challenge Giulia for the NXT Championship tonight at Vengeance Day.

She said: “I learned so so much. I’m very thankful for the time that I had there because I’m not too sure I would’ve been as ready as I was stepping into the WWE if it wasn’t for my time in Ring Of Honor. Maria Kanellis and Bobby Cruise, they were the two people that were in charge of the women’s division and they were just awesome, especially Maria Kanellis, she’s another person that as soon as she saw me, as soon as she saw my work in the ring, she was like, that’s the girl, that’s the one. I definitely know that WWE noticed me because of me becoming the inaugural women’s champion. So yeah, I owe a lot of that to Maria and Bobby and that’s a really good time in my career.“