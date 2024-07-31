Roxanne Perez Declares She’s Best in the World After NXT Great American Bash Win

Roxanne Perez is feeling her oats, declaring herself the best women’s wrestler in the world after her win on NXT Great American Bash night one. As noted, Perez defeated Thea Hail on Tuesday’s show to retain her title and in a post-show video, she gave Hail some props but said that she was established as the best women’s wrestler in the world by virtue of being NXT Women’s Champion.

“I’ll give Thea respect because she almost had me there,” Perez began (per Fightful). “But realistically, everybody needs to stop worrying about everybody else around the world. Not a Thea, not a Giulia, not a Stephanie. NXT is the best women’s division in the world, and this [title] is on my shoulder, which means I am the best woman in the world.”