Roxanne Perez Is Excited for WWE NXT’s Move to The CW

– During a recent appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Roxanne Perez discussed WWE NXT’s upcoming move to The CW. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Roxanne Perez on NXT’s move to The CW: “I’m so excited for it. I feel like everybody has already been able to see NXT’s level up within the past year. When we started doing NXT 2.0, everyone was a little skeptical and scared, they didn’t know how it was going to turn out and what it was going to be. We just had our biggest selling NXT Stand & Deliver of all time this past year, so I think that is such a big step.”

On Shawn Michaels paving the way for NXT: “Shawn Michaels has paved the way for us and created this huge thing. What I love about it is how much he’s highlighting the women’s division. We’re not just having one match, two matches on the show, we’ve got pretty much all of our women on the show constantly being showcased and I love that for us. I think it’s going to be really exciting and that the women are definitely gonna take over.”

WWE NXT officially debuts on The CW on October 1. Also, Perez will be defending her NXT Women’s Championship later this weekend at NXT No Mercy against Jaida Parker. WWE NXT No Mercy is scheduled for Sunday, September 1. The premium live event will be held at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.