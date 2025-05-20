Roxanne Perez Makes Friends With Judgment Day On WWE Raw

Roxanne Perez has taken the side of the Judgment Day, making friends on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw Finn Balor introduce Perez to the group following their having been seen talking over the past several weeks.

Balor made clear that Perez is not part of the Judgment Day, though he made note of the fact that Dominik Mysterio has been talking about adding new members. Balor noted that Perez can help out Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. Perez then gave Dom some chicken nuggets and Carlito an apple.