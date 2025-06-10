Roxanne Perez, Sami Zayn Advance in King & Queen Of The Ring Tournaments On WWE Raw

Roxanne Perez and Sami Zayn have moved onto the semifinals of the Queen and King of the Ring tournaments respectively, winning their matches on this week’s Raw. Perez defeated Rhea Ripley, Kairi Sane, and Liv Morgan to advance to the Queen of the Ring semifinals while Zayn defeated Dominik Mysterio, Bron Breakker, and Penta to move in in the King of the Ring.

The finals of the tournament take place at WWE Crown Jewel on June 28th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.