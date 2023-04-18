Royal Hawaiian Says A Lot of GLOW Originals Were Mixed About Netflix Show

Netflix’s GLOW series brought the spotlight back to the 1980s women’s wrestling promotion, and Royal Hawaiian says that some of the GLOW Originals were “mixed” about the show. The wrestling dramedy ran for three seasons before getting cancelled due to logistical reasons brought on by the pandemic, and Royal Hawaiian — real name April Hom — spoke with Wrestling Then And Now about the series.

“A lot of the girls had mixed feelings because they didn’t feel it was portrayed like our show,” she said (per Wrestling Inc). “Our director wasn’t a druggie like Marc Maron plays on the show. And there was … our show was a family show. You could come to our show every week, and it had tons of kids. When G.L.O.W. was on the road, touring different cities across the country, our shows were filled with kids.”

She continued, “It’s definitely a different vibe if you will, to where — not to say it didn’t get viewers, and a lot of fans all loved it, because if there’s anything G.L.O.W., they’re in. I just tell the younger kids that they’ll have to watch GLOW on Netflix when they’re in high school … So it was loosely based.”

The site notes that Hom did acknowledge that many GLOW alumni and fans did enjoy the Netflix series, recognizing it for what it was.