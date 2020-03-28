Royce Isaacs Says Billy Corgan Is Backstage In NWA ‘All Day, Every Day’

In an interview with Spencer Love of the WCSN, Royce Isaacs spoke about how involved Billy Corgan is with his backstage role in NWA, which he said is ‘all day, every day.’ Here are highlights:

On Billy Corgan’s NWA involvement: “He’s there all day, every day. He is 100% hands-on with everything. This is Billy’s baby, and he didn’t just purchase the NWA to be like ‘alright, guys, figure it out.’ He is on the front lines, in there with us, and he – it’s his baby. It’s his passion, and he’s all about it. Billy is more involved than anyone else in the NWA, in the creative, and making sure everything is running correctly.”

On fitting in with the NWA: “I think that on both my side and the NWA’s side, it was one of those things where I work well in that environment and I’ll say that a lot of the guys at NWA, they look like wrestlers and they wrestle like wrestlers and it’s a good setting for people that are like that. I think that there are some people that are really gimmick-heavy, there’s some people that are less so, there’s some people that, like I don’t have a very gimmicky gimmick, but I do feel that I show a lot of personality and it’s fun to be part of the NWA where I get to show off quite a bit of that and that’s something that’s embraced. I just think that the NWA’s been a really good fit so far, it’s been really cool to have studio wrestling on such a big stage, and I think being part of a product that is legitimately that different and unique and interesting has been really cool. I can’t say enough good things about it. It’s been quite a wild ride but I’m loving it so far.”

On a consistent studio setting: “It’s been really cool. One of the things, too, is a lot of those fans come in from all over. Even though it’s a lot of the same people, it’s actually a pretty diverse fan base. I think, obviously we were planning on branching out a little bit and doing some other stuff and then the madness has all kind of come over the world unfortunately now and there’s things bigger than wrestling that everyone’s dealing with, but I would assume at some point the NWA, once things are back to normal we’re going to be doing some different stuff and getting out there a little bit. But, at the same time, I 100% agree with you. It’s been really crucial to our growth to have this crowd that’s really, really into the product. They care about all the storylines, and they’re not just like “oh, NWA Powerrr, what is that?’ They’re like ‘oh, NWA Powerrr is my jam, and I know all the little intricacies,’ and it’s like they’re actively a part of the show in a very positive way.”