wrestling / News

Royce Isaacs Set For Action At Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII

March 5, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Royce Isaacs Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XIII Image Credit: Triller TV

Royce Isaacs is set to compete at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII. Triller TV announced on Wednesday that Isaacs will be in action at the April 17th show.

Isaacs retweeted the post, writing:

“Cmon now

You had to know your boy was gonna be there

BLOODSPORT XIII Vegas”

The lineup for the show, which takes place in Las Vegas over WrestleMania week, is:

* Miyu Yamashita vs. TBA
* David Modzmanashvili vs. TBA
* Tom Lawlor vs. TBA
* Timothy Thatcher vs. TBA
* Simon Gotch vs. TBA
* Shinya Aoki vs. TBA
* Jonathan Gresham vs. TBA
* Natalya vs. TBA
* Royce Isaacs vs. TBA

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bloodsport XIII, Royce Isaacs, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading