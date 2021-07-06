wrestling / News

Ruby Riott Files Trademark For ‘The Runaway’, Matt Cardona Also Files New Trademark

July 6, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Former WWE superstar Ruby Riott has filed a new trademark for “The Runaway”, which was filed for entertainment purposes. Meanwhile, Matt Cardona has also applied for a trademark on “Major Bendies” for toy purposes.

Here are the descriptions for the two trademark filings (via Wrestling-News.net)

“The Runaway”

“G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Organization, arranging and conducting of sumo wrestling competitions; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

“Major Bendies”

“G & S: Action figure toys; Action figures; Action figures and accessories therefor; Bendable toys; Toy action figures and accessories therefor.”

