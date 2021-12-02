wrestling / News
Ruby Soho Advances in AEW TBS Women’s Championship Tournament
December 1, 2021 | Posted by
Ruby Soho has claimed the last spot in the semifinals of the AEW TBS Women’s Championship Tournament. Soho defeated Kris Statlander on tonight’s episode of Dynamite to advance to the final four.
The semifinals for the tournament are as follows:
* Ruby Soho vs. Nyla Rose
* Thunder Rosa vs. Jade Cargill
Rose attacked Soho after the match, as you can see below:
The Native Beast @NylaRoseBeast gets the jump on her TBS Women's Championship Tournament semifinal opponent @realrubysoho – Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/Ic3lpJXu1A
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 2, 2021
