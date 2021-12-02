Ruby Soho Advances in AEW TBS Women’s Championship Tournament

Ruby Soho has claimed the last spot in the semifinals of the AEW TBS Women’s Championship Tournament. Soho defeated Kris Statlander on tonight’s episode of Dynamite to advance to the final four.

The semifinals for the tournament are as follows:

* Ruby Soho vs. Nyla Rose

* Thunder Rosa vs. Jade Cargill

Rose attacked Soho after the match, as you can see below: