Ruby Soho Debuts at AEW All Out, Wins Casino Battle Royale (Clips)

Destination is no longer unknown, as Ruby Soho made her AEW debut at All Out in the Women’s Casino Battle Royale. The former Ruby Riott made her AEW debut in the match as the Joker, coming out to the Rancid theme song of the same name as her.

Soho went on to win the match, last eliminating Thunder Rosa to earn an AEW World Women’s Championship match. The final five were Soho, Rosa, Nyla Rose, Tay Conti, and Penelope Ford. Conti eliminated Ford but was quickly taken out by Rose. Rosa eventually took out Rose and then the final two battled until Soho eliminated Rosa after an extended battle on the apron to win.

Our live, ongoing coverage of AEW All Out is here.