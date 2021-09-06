wrestling / News
Ruby Soho Debuts at AEW All Out, Wins Casino Battle Royale (Clips)
Destination is no longer unknown, as Ruby Soho made her AEW debut at All Out in the Women’s Casino Battle Royale. The former Ruby Riott made her AEW debut in the match as the Joker, coming out to the Rancid theme song of the same name as her.
Soho went on to win the match, last eliminating Thunder Rosa to earn an AEW World Women’s Championship match. The final five were Soho, Rosa, Nyla Rose, Tay Conti, and Penelope Ford. Conti eliminated Ford but was quickly taken out by Rose. Rosa eventually took out Rose and then the final two battled until Soho eliminated Rosa after an extended battle on the apron to win.
Our live, ongoing coverage of AEW All Out is here.
.@NylaRoseBeast & @DiamanteLAX with an alliance…for now.
How to order #AEWAllOut: https://t.co/29mWMw2Ivs pic.twitter.com/pW1VBjBSlK
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021
#JadeBrand activated! @Jade_Cargill
How to order #AEWAllOut: https://t.co/29mWMw2Ivs pic.twitter.com/aBhwX6JsWE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021
.@realrubysoho is the Joker in the Casino Battle Royale at #AEWAllOut! pic.twitter.com/b92fw7jXgk
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021
We are down to 3 – @NylaRoseBeast, @thunderrosa22 & @realrubysoho pic.twitter.com/qF3gfcnQMP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021
And then there were two: @realrubysoho and @thunderrosa22#AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/KNQGOF6uDl
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021
Your Casino Battle Royale winner: @realrubysoho! #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/gRRcuDS9FH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021
Destination Known!
Welcome to the team…@RubySoho is #AllElite pic.twitter.com/vsDmH6dmTE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Clip of Fan Trying to Offer Beer to CM Punk During AEW Rampage, Note on Punk’s Bret Hart Shirt
- New Wrestler Confirmed for Women’s Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out (SPOILERS)
- Note On Injured AEW Star In Chicago For All Out Weekend (Possible Spoilers)
- Note On What Adam Cole Considered ‘Non-Negotiable’ Prior To Contract Talks With WWE