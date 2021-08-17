Ruby Soho Releases New Vignette, Teases ‘The Runaway’

– Former WWE Superstar Ruby Soho (formerly Ruby Riott) shared a new vignette today on Twitter, perhaps hinting at what’s next for her wrestling career. You can check out the new video below.

The video shows Ruby walking into a train station with a ticket for a trip from Orlando to New York. However, Ruby misses her train, which leaves before she’s able to get on. The trailer then reads, “The Runaway, To Be Continued.”

Ruby Soho was among the WWE releases in early June. It’s rumored she might be heading to AEW next.