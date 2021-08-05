Update On Possible Creative Plans For Ruby Soho In AEW (POTENTIAL SPOILERS)

It was reported yesterday that the former Ruby Riott, who now goes by the name Ruby Soho, is rumored to be signing with AEW soon. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was stated that with AEW having a Casino Women’s Battle Royale at All Out, the likely plan is for Ruby to be the ‘Joker’ card, aka the final entrant, in the match.

Tony Khan confirmed the addition of the Casino Battle Royal to the All Out card back in May.