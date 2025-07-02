Ruby Soho Training in the Ring Again in Instagram Story Photo

– It looks like AEW star Ruby Soho is getting some training done back in the ring, possibly hinting at an eventual in-ring return. In a post on her Instagram Story, she revealed in a photo that she was doing some in-ring training work with Zoey Skye. She wrote in the caption, “Thank you my girl Zoey Skye for driving so far to roll around with my rusty ass.”

Ruby Soho took a hiatus from in-ring activity after announcing her pregnancy with partner Angelo Parker. They welcomed their daughter, Evie, last October.

It’s unknown if Soho plans to be readying for an AEW TV return, but it’s exciting to see her getting back into training mode.