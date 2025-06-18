New Report Shoots Down Rumor That Britt Baker Is Headed To WWE

A new report has shot down a rumor that Britt Baker is WWE-bound. According to Fightful Select, Jonathan Coachman said on his Behind The Turnbuckle podcast that “there’s a name, a female name, out there that is this close to signing with WWE.” When his co-host mentioned Baker, Coachman confirmed and said that Baker was “gone from AEW” and “got buried because she pushed back” In AEW.

Fightful Select has confirmed that Baker has not left AEW, noting that she signed a five-year deal in late 2021. A WWE source also reached out to the site and said they checked, claiming that Baker was always welcome when she visits WWE shows but that they have not talked about her coming to WWE in recent years.

There is no word of any creative plans for Baker at this time. She last appeared on AEW TV in November of last year.