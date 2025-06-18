Rumor Killer On Hulk Hogan Getting Hospitalized, It is Not A Heart Issue

During today’s episode of Bubba the Love Sponge’s radio show, it was reported that Hulk Hogan is in the hospital due to heart failure. The report indicated that Hogan was basically on his death bed and family were told to prepare for the worst. PWInsider reprots that while Hogan has been in the hospital for the past several days, it is not due to a heart problem.

Hogan had neck surgery several days ago and is reportedly having ‘adverse reactions’ from the trauma of the multiple back and neck surgeries he’s had in the past several years. Hogan is currently 71 years old. The belief is that Hogan will be released to return home later today.