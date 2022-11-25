wrestling / News
Rumor Killer On WWE Money in the Bank Plans
A new report is shooting down some rumors that have been flying about WWE’s plans for Money in the Bank. There were rumors circulating that WWE was planning to remove the Money in the Bank PPV and put the matches on WrestleMania. Fightful Select reports that several members of WWE’s creative team and higher-ups have said that although it’s not impossible, such a thing has not yet been discussed at this time.
There was also a rumor that LA Knight was “penciled in” to win Money in the Bank in 2023, which has also been shot down. One source in particular said:
“I like LA Knight, but we don’t even have definitive plans across the board for months down the line, much less next year’s Money in the Bank. If we wanted it on him so bad, it wouldn’t have been hard to take Theory’s to put on him. I’ve never heard him discussed in the same conversation as Money in the Bank. Not that it couldn’t happen, because he’s a great performer, but it’s not been discussed.”
