Rumor on Plans for WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

– As previously reported, Vince McMahon announced earlier this week on Raw that women’s tag team titles will debut in 2019. Cageside Seats released its rumor roundup for today and had a rumor regarding how WWE will handle the upcoming women’s tag team titles later in 2019. According to the rumor, it’s possible WWE might have only one set of women tag champs after the titles are introduced. The champions would then work both brands, unlike WWE having separate world champions and women’s champions for both Raw and Smackdown.

The report does not indicate a source for the rumor, so take the news with a grain of salt.