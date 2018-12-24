WWE Superstars React to Women’s Tag Team Title Announcement

– As previously reported, Vince McMahon appeared on Raw tonight as Santa Claus and announced the new WWE women’s tag team titles, with the first champions to be crowned later in 2019. A number of WWE Superstars have reacted to the women’s tag team title announcement on Twitter. You can check out the comments from Superstars such as Sasha Banks, Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, and Drake Maverick below.

You can also check out 411’s ongoing live coverage of Monday Night Raw RIGHT HERE.

What an #IIconic announcement!! I know of 2 women who have had this goal together since they were 18 years old… what do you say @PeytonRoyceWWE … want to make history?? 💃🏻💃🏻 #WomensTagTeamChampions https://t.co/7wepr0OO81 — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) December 25, 2018