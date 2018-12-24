Quantcast

 

WWE Superstars React to Women’s Tag Team Title Announcement

December 24, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As previously reported, Vince McMahon appeared on Raw tonight as Santa Claus and announced the new WWE women’s tag team titles, with the first champions to be crowned later in 2019. A number of WWE Superstars have reacted to the women’s tag team title announcement on Twitter. You can check out the comments from Superstars such as Sasha Banks, Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, and Drake Maverick below.

