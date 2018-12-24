wrestling / News
WWE Superstars React to Women’s Tag Team Title Announcement
– As previously reported, Vince McMahon appeared on Raw tonight as Santa Claus and announced the new WWE women’s tag team titles, with the first champions to be crowned later in 2019. A number of WWE Superstars have reacted to the women’s tag team title announcement on Twitter. You can check out the comments from Superstars such as Sasha Banks, Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, and Drake Maverick below.
FINALLY 😭😩❤️😍 @RubyRiottWWE @sarahloganwwe #WomensTagTeamChampions https://t.co/qRjmKo3UdI
— LIV Morgan 👅💙 (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) December 25, 2018
It’s possible #Raw #BossNHugConnection #womenstagtitles pic.twitter.com/NVFXb0MbXU
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) December 25, 2018
🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 https://t.co/J5gny51l6c
— The Virtuosa of NXT (@DeonnaPurrazzo) December 25, 2018
What an #IIconic announcement!! I know of 2 women who have had this goal together since they were 18 years old… what do you say @PeytonRoyceWWE … want to make history?? 💃🏻💃🏻 #WomensTagTeamChampions https://t.co/7wepr0OO81
— Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) December 25, 2018
No other teams get excited because the first #WomensTagTeamChamps are going to be the #RiottSquad https://t.co/EOZ0wlillv
— Sarah Logan (@sarahloganwwe) December 25, 2018
Huge news!! #WomensTagTeamChampions #RAW
— El Ligero (@Ligero1) December 25, 2018
Don’t kid yourselves #WomensTagTeamChampions @WWE_MandyRose and myself ✌️ #NoBrainer #FireAndDesire https://t.co/OWWAUDkmf1
— Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) December 25, 2018
…And? #AOP get our #RAW Tag Team Title rematch?
Right? https://t.co/PgLmQFzzUA
— Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) December 25, 2018
Well #SantaClaus… you do know exactly what the people want and that’s #FireNDesire 😏 @SonyaDevilleWWE #RAW https://t.co/9HdNNx4406
— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) December 25, 2018