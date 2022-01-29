wrestling / News
Rumored Surprise Entrant For Women’s Royal Rumble Seemingly Spoils Return (SPOILERS)
It was previously reported that former WWE superstar Aksana was set to be a part of the 30-woman Royal Rumble match tonight, making her return after her exit in 2014. It seems Aksana doesn’t care much for spoilers, as she seemingly spoiled her return on her Instagram Story. She posted a video of herself standing in front of the Rumble entrance, also revealing the setup for tonight’s show.
It’s entirely possible that she’s simply playing into the rumors and won’t actually appear, but it seems like a foregone conclusion at this point.
Aksana confirming she is at the #RoyalRumble today showing off the setup on her Instagram Story. pic.twitter.com/ppLccPZW1K
— PWUnlimited (@PWUnlimited) January 29, 2022
AKSANA SPOILING HERSELF HAS ME CRYING pic.twitter.com/7X5UMginhB
— A. (@lexveraux) January 29, 2022
