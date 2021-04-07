WWE News: RVD on What Vince McMahon Told Him at Hall of Fame, Adam Cole Celebrates 13 Years In Wrestling

Rob Van Dam is officially a WWE Hall of Famer, and has revealed what Vince McMahon said to him after his acceptance. RVD spoke with Battle Creek Enquirer about his induction and mentioned how McMahon stood up during the taping and praised Van Dam’s influence on the business.

“Being inducted into the Hall of Fame probably means more than being a world champion because there are probably a lot of world champions that will never be in the hall of fame,” Van Dam said. “To have Vince McMahon stand up during the induction ceremony and tell me that I changed the style of the business was probably the highest compliment I could imagine.”

McMahon’s comments weren’t shown on the ceremony; you can check out our full report from Robert Leighty here.

– Adam Cole took to Twitter to celebrate his 13th anniversary as a wrestler. Cole posted to his account to commemorate the anniversary, writing:

“Today is the start of my 13th year as a pro wrestler. April 6 will always be special… Couldn’t think of a better way to bring in my 13th year… #Unsanctioned #TwoMoreDays”