Ryan Nemeth Says It’s Nice That TNA Has a Place For Him And He’s Contributing

Ryan Nemeth is grateful that TNA believes there is a place for him in the company to contribute positively. Nemeth has been a regular with TNA since May and spoke with Bodyslam.net’s WrestleMobs, where he asked about how he was being booked in the company.

“If I were a selfish person, I’d say I feel very vindicated,” Nemeth said (per Fightful). “But i’m not really a selfish person, I just think it’s nice that this company feels there’s a place for me that is useful to their product and I personally feel I’m contributing in a way that is helping a few different storylines and interest in the product in my own little way. I’m not the star of the company, I understand that. But, there’s a place that I fit in and I am fitting in and I’m doing the best with what they’re giving me.”

He continued, “Now, at some other company, they would think the best that I could possible offer is an eight-man tag match on a Ring Of Honor channel that nobody watches. Do I feel super excited about that? No, I don’t, but that was the job and that’s what you do and you get paid and go home. Now, I feel very very very lucky and cool that Anthem and TNA and the creative department and the executives who are coming and going and new and haven’t been there all kind of look to me and trust that I can handle getting punched in the face by Mr. Layfield.”

Nemeth is currently in a storyline with his brother Nic and teamed with him to battle First Class on last night’s TNA Impact.