Ryback Insinuates Female Wrestling Fans Have Mental Issues, Wouldn’t Date One

On the latest episode of Ryback’s podcast, Ryback and his co-host Phoenix Marie discussed their dating lives. Phoenix Marie is an adult film star and she mentioned that she doesn’t like to go out with fans of her adult film work. According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, discussion went to Ryback speaking about wrestlers dating fans, stating the following…

That’s like a wrestler dating a girl that’s a huge wrestling fan. I don’t know if I would.

When asked if he didn’t want to date wrestling fans because they would just talk wrestling he responded with the following…

Yeah. Amongst other things … mental issues … but yeah, it would be scary to me.

– You can listen to the exchange at this link.