Ryback Responds To Comments Made By Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens

Ryback believes that Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens were talking about him on Rhodes’ latest podcast, and he took to social media to respond. Owens was the guest on the latest episode of Rhodes’ What Do You Want To Talk About? podcast, and during the show Owens mentioned a former WWE star who had an “insane” fee for bookings after he left the company.

Owens said, “You hear about ex-WWE guys that overestimated their appeal just because they were coming off WWE runs. And I think, you know, [censored] is a good example. Charged insane amounts.”

There was speculation online that Owens was talking about Ryback, and the WWE alumnus posted to Twitter to say it’s clear to him that’s the case. He wrote:

“I was made aware & saw the clip of @FightOwensFight & @CodyRhodes, two guys I always liked & got along with. It’s clear they were referencing me, even with the name censored. For context: I was booked solid for 3 years straight after WWE. My rate was set by my then-manager Pat Buck (a promoter himself), and every promoter I worked with made money and got my full effort—meet & greets, matches, fan time, all of it. What’s often left out: I walked away from a multi-million dollar WWE contract. I wasn’t fired. I needed a 5-disc fusion and full right shoulder replacement at 34. I was told not to wrestle again. I had nerve damage that risked paralysis if I continued. I had to stop taking bookings entirely. Why? Because my doctors told me for the stem cells to work properly, I needed to stop wrestling. I also made the choice to stay home and care for my dog Sophie, who developed severe disc disease, had multiple ruptures and surgeries, and was paralyzed twice. I refused to put her down just to keep traveling and making more money—I already had what I needed. Sophie turns 10 this November. And every second with her was worth it. I poured everything into rebuilding my health and my brand with Feed Me More Nutrition. I’ve had 20 stem cell procedures and was blessed to regrow all 5 discs in my back. I’m now finally close to being able to return. So yes, I do feel the comment was a low blow—especially coming from two guys I respected and spoke well of. But I’m not bitter. I’ve made peace with @WWE

and let go of the past. This isn’t a storyline. It’s real life. Survival. Growth. Perspective. I wish Kevin a strong recovery, and I send both him and Cody nothing but love, health & continued success.”

I was made aware & saw the clip of @FightOwensFight & @CodyRhodes, two guys I always liked & got along with. It’s clear they were referencing me, even with the name censored. For context: I was booked solid for 3 years straight after WWE. My rate was set by my then-manager Pat… — RYBACK (@Ryback) June 25, 2025