wrestling / News

Impact News: Sabu Featured On Impact In 60 Next Week, No Surrender 2011 Airing on AXS TV

August 18, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AXS TV Impact in 60 June 2 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Sabu will be the focus of next week’s Impact in 60. PWInsider reports that the ECW legend will be the focus of next week’s show, which airs at 7 PM ET on AXS TV before Impact Wrestling airs.

– In addition, AXS TV will air No Surrender 2011 next Thursday at 3 PM ET in the lead-up to the weekly episode. That PPV saw Kurt Angle defend the TNA World Championship against Sting and Ken Anderson, plus more.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact in 60, Impact No Surrender, Sabu, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading