wrestling / News
Impact News: Sabu Featured On Impact In 60 Next Week, No Surrender 2011 Airing on AXS TV
August 18, 2022 | Posted by
– Sabu will be the focus of next week’s Impact in 60. PWInsider reports that the ECW legend will be the focus of next week’s show, which airs at 7 PM ET on AXS TV before Impact Wrestling airs.
– In addition, AXS TV will air No Surrender 2011 next Thursday at 3 PM ET in the lead-up to the weekly episode. That PPV saw Kurt Angle defend the TNA World Championship against Sting and Ken Anderson, plus more.
More Trending Stories
- Rumor on CM Punk Expressing Displeasure With AEW, Some Thought He Might Almost Stay Home From Dynamite
- Update on Health of Kenny Omega and Dragon Lee After Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, Match Shortened For Time
- Tony Schiavone Details Meeting That Led To Recent Backstage Changes In AEW
- CM Punk References WWE Stars on AEW Dynamite, Eddie Kingston Reacts To Shots From Punk