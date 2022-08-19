Impact News: Sabu Featured On Impact In 60 Next Week, No Surrender 2011 Airing on AXS TV

– Sabu will be the focus of next week’s Impact in 60. PWInsider reports that the ECW legend will be the focus of next week’s show, which airs at 7 PM ET on AXS TV before Impact Wrestling airs.

– In addition, AXS TV will air No Surrender 2011 next Thursday at 3 PM ET in the lead-up to the weekly episode. That PPV saw Kurt Angle defend the TNA World Championship against Sting and Ken Anderson, plus more.