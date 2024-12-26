Sabu Says He Has ‘Maybe Two Years’ Left as an Active Wrestler

In an interview with Donut Shop Chronicles (via Fightful), Sabu spoke about his future as a wrestler, noting that he might have two years left in his in-ring career. Sabu has been wrestling since 1985, so next year will mark his 40th anniversary. He hasn’t had a match since 2021 but doesn’t consider himself retired yet.

He said: “I’d like to wrestle forever, but I know I can’t. I’m getting a lot older. Probably another year, maybe two years. I can do another hard schedule for a year. I can do an easy schedule for two years.”