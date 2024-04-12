Sabu Has Returned Deposit For Indie Hall of Fame Induction

As previously reported, Sabu no-showed his induction into the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame, claiming that he ‘changed his mind’. The problem was that he had already been paid for his appearance. However, it seems that has been resolved. In a post on Twitter, GCW promoter Brett Lauderdale said that Sabu has returned the deposit. The $300 will be donated to the William Way LGBT Community Center.

Lauderdale wrote: “Tonight, Sabu reached out to GCW & returned the deposit ($300) he received for the Indie Hall of Fame. I appreciate the gesture & want to thank/reiterate my respect for Sabu. I’ve decided to redirect the money in the form of a donation to The William Way LGBT Community Center.”