Sabu Explains Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame No-Show, Says He Changed His Mind
Sabu explained his reasoning for no-showing the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame over the weekend, noting that he simply changed his mind about it. As reported on Friday, GCW owner Brett Lauderdale said the ECW legend no-showed the ceremony and wrote “He accepted the booking and took the money, but doesnt wanna get in the elevator and come upstairs. What a legend”
Sabu was asked about the matter on Twitter and kept it simple, saying, “I changed my mind.” For his part, Lauderdale says there are no hard feelings about the matter, writing:
“Just for the record, I have no hard feelings towards Sabu and still have nothing but respect for him as a person and especially as a performer.
The sacrifices he made changed the game (pardon the pun) and many of my favorite memories as a fan are centered around his work.”
i changed my mind. https://t.co/LdztgWnb3i
— Sabu (@TheRealSabuECW) April 10, 2024
— brett lauderdale (@Lauderdale11) April 10, 2024
