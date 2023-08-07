Sadie Gibbs On Why She Stepped Away From Wrestling, Making Her Return

Sadie Gibbs recently discussed why she walked away from wrestling for a bit, and why she decided to return. The AEW alumna spoke with WrestleZone’s Ella Jay and you can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On stepping away from wrestling: “I think for me, my career in wrestling was [advanced quickly]. Which, in the wrestling industry, is very overwhelming, and it’s a lot. It can feel like a lot, and I don’t think I was… If everything had panned out differently, my granddad hadn’t passed, and I lived in Japan a little bit longer and not been signed so quickly, I think I would have had my time a little bit more gradual, and it wouldn’t have been. It just felt so quick. I didn’t have time to grieve my granddad because I was signed so quickly and I just think over time, I was broken down from everything within the business, which happens. Then, obviously, COVID happened as well, on top of all of that. You’re in survival mode, you’ve got to find your feet, and I think you just go with the flow. I put my attention on what I had control of at that time. The longer you’re out of something, the more fear sets in and the doubt. You’re doubting yourself. You’re doubting your faults and your place.”

On making her return: “It’s gotten to the point where I’m like, ‘Fuck that.’ I love it, and the moment I stepped in that ring, I knew it was for me, and it’s where I honestly felt [like] this was me,” she added. “The moment I got back in the ring at Catch-22, I was so nervous, and I had all these faults again, getting anxiety. We’ve all got a bit of PTSD from lockdown and everything as well. I think the social aspect comes out with everything we do now.”