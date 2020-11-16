SAG-AFTRA President Plans To Reach Out To Wrestlers About Joining SAG

Following Zelina Vega’s release from WWE this past weekend, SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carites offered her support to her. Carites has now released a statement to Wrestling Inc about the possibility of wrestlers joining SAG, especially considering the recent third party platform edict from WWE has brought renewed attention to unionization. The statement reads:

Wrestling is as much about media as it is sports, and we are going to directly engage with members of this profession to help find ways for them to protect themselves.

“As more people reinvest in unions, and as more working people are harassed by employers who don’t want to protect them, SAG-AFTRA is committed to doing what we can to help professional wrestlers secure the protections they deserve.

SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris