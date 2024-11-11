Salina De La Renta’s Water Breaks, Cesar Duran Kidnapped & Rescued During MLW Lucha Apocalypto

Cesar Duran was rescued from a kidnapping as Salina De La Renta’s water broke during MLW Lucha Apocalypto. As Fightful reports, Sunday’s show saw a vignette in which De La Renta learned that Duran, her on-screen father, had been kidnapped. De La Renta told a henchmen to find him and accused CONTRA Unit of being behind the scheme during the show.

A segment aired after the main event in which De La Renta, Jesus Rodriguez, and two henchmen found Duran tied up deep in the venue. Duran said he didn’t know who was behind the kidnapping, at which point De La Renta’s water broke. She was rushed to the hospital as Duran found a note in his pocket, the contents of which were unrevealed as he headed to the hospital.