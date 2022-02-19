Sam Adonis Says Corey Graves Has Been Cleared For A Lot Longer Than People Know

It was reported last month that Corey Graves had been cleared to wrestle, but his brother Sam Adonis says he’s been cleared for much longer than that. The NWA star appeared on the Shining Wizards podcast and revealed the news when he talked about his relationship with Graves, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:

On training with Graves: “We’ve worked out for a while. Every once in a while he comes to hang out with me and train with me and my girlfriend at the facility here in Pittsburgh. He’s actually been cleared for a lot longer than anyone’s ever known. That came out right around Royal Rumble time. I sent him a text and I said ‘if I find out you’re in the Rumble and you didn’t tell me, I’m going to be pissed.” It is what it is. He’s so happy where he’s at. He loves WWE.

“I personally kind of hear both sides of the story. On the independents, you hear people talking terribly about WWE and their situation, but then I talk to my brother and he makes it sound like the best place on Earth. So I’m unbiased to it. I think he’s very happy where he is at. I think he would love to perform again one day. I think if the opportunity presented itself, I’m sure he’d be happy to do it. But all I’m saying is that if he’s going to do it one more time, I need to be in the ring with him because I would love to be able to team with him once or twice. Maybe take on The Briscoes or something like that.”

On his professional rivalry with Graves: “We’ve always had a professional rivalry. I don’t know how well our styles would mesh at this point. I hate to say it, but in-ring-wise, my career has far surpassed his. Not ability, but just experience. He did well on the independents and did all that stuff. He had a really good run everywhere, but then he went to WWE, and essentially had the situation happen whereas my career has just kept on running. If maybe we had the same amount of time and could compare that, maybe that’s one thing, but I definitely have an unfair advantage because I’ve had five or six years extra on him in the ring.”