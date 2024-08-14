Sami Zayn Says Clip From Bron Breakker Match Encapsulates His Love Of Wrestling

Sami Zayn has shared a clip from his Raw match with Bron Breakker as a perfect example of what he loves about wrestling. Zayn battled Breakker in a Two Out of Three Falls match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, with Breakker coming out on top to retain the title. Zayn posted the clip of Breakker launching him into the guardrail and explained why it’s a great example of what he loves about the art of pro wrestling.

Zayn wrote:

“So much of what I love about the art of wrestling is encapsulated in this short clip: unique characters & the dynamics between them, the legitimate threat of serious injury & the skill it takes to narrowly avoid it, a collective emotional response from thousands of people sharing a moment in time, expressed uniquely by each individual experiencing it. It’s a beautiful thing. (I realize this is a strange way to talk about almost getting killed.)”