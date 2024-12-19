Sami Zayn Expects Netflix Move to Bring New Eyes to the Product

– During a recent interview with The Five Star Podcast, WWE Superstar Sami Zayn discussed the upcoming move for Monday Night Raw to Netflix scheduled for next month. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Sami Zayn on what Monday Night Raw moving to Netflix means for WWE: “I don’t know how it will change the game, but you have to think that it will change the game. After over 30 years, Raw all of the sudden, it’s not on broadcast television, it’s on Netflix. It’s just the way of the world, people have moved further and further away from cable and more towards these streaming services.”

On how the move will open new eyes to WWE: “I think it’s going to open new eyes or re-open a lot of eyes for people that haven’t really been watching and then all of the sudden turn on Netflix and there we are. So, I’m really curious to see once we debut on Netflix on January 6, what it’ll be like by the one we roll into Charlotte in February.”

At last weekend’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, Sami Zayn lost a singles bout to Drew McIntyre. WWE Raw officially moves to Netflix on January 6, 2025. The event will be held at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. The show will stream live on Netflix.