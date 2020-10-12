Sami Zayn On Why He Loves Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso Storyline, Who Came Up With Jeff Hardy Handcuff Spot At Clash Of Champions

In a recent interview with Metro, Sami Zayn discussed why he loves the Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso storyline, who came up with the Jeff Hardy handcuff spot at Clash of Champions, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Sami Zayn on why he loves the Roman Reigns’ character transformation: “I think one of the biggest things that I love about it, is that I couldn’t have predicted it. I just got goosebumps even thinking about it and that’s the beauty – sometimes I think what’s missing from our product these days, that lack of predictability. It’s not anybody’s fault, it’s just we have so much content. That’s something people overlook when they take shots at the product sometimes – when I say shots, I’m talking about our diehard fans who are committed to the product, and they get frustrated. I think part of that is, they look back on older versions of the product and say, “Back then, things were this or that”. Things are very different now, we have so much content and it becomes harder and harder to be surprising.

On Reigns’ feud with Jey Uso: “I just think it’s perfect! I would love for Jey Uso to win the title, I would love it. If I was doing things around here, Jey Uso would be the champion after Hell In A Cell. It’s so nice to be surprised by something. It’s just perfect. It’s so refreshing – I’d love to see more things that you can’t predict. I just think one of the most beautiful things is when wrestling can surprise you. If I’d told you two weeks before, hey, the main event of the next pay-per-view – Jey Uso versus Roman Reigns. You just don’t expect it, but then you see it and there’s such a natural story there, and it’s real. It blurs the line of reality and storyline.”

On who came up with the Jeff Hardy handcuff spot at Clash of Champions: “I wish I could take all the credit for that, but actually Jamie Noble’s a real genius. He doesn’t get the credit he deserves.”