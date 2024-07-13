Sami Zayn vs. Ilja Dragunov Title Bout Announced for WWE Raw

– WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce announced two huge new matchups for this Monday’s edition of WWE Raw. In a video released by WWE earlier today, Pearce announced that Sami Zayn will defend his Intercontinental Title against Ilja Dragunov on Monday Night Raw.

Next week’s Raw will be held at the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio on Monday, July 15. The show will be broadcast live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Gunther and Damian Priest will meet face-to-face

* Drew McIntyre returns

* Rhea Ripley to open the show

* Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov