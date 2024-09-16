wrestling / News
Sami Zayn Says He Wouldn’t Be Where He Is Without The Briscoes
Sami Zayn recently gave credit to the Briscoes, saying he wouldn’t be where he is now without them. The WWE star posted to Twitter on Sunday to share a post about a video looking at the tag team’s ladder war against Zayn and Kevin Owens, writing:
“The Briscoes are the best tag team of the past 25 years, and on a short list for best of all time. At least a dozen top wrestlers today will tell you the best/toughest tag matches of their careers were with Dem Boys. I wouldn’t be here without them. I miss you Jay. Love you Mark.”
The Briscoes are the best tag team of the past 25 years, and on a short list for best of all time. At least a dozen top wrestlers today will tell you the best/toughest tag matches of their careers were with Dem Boys. I wouldn’t be here without them. I miss you Jay. Love you Mark. https://t.co/AQVibeyDnF
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) September 15, 2024
