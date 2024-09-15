– As previously reported, an AEW tag team match was scheduled for today’s Jacksonville Jaguars home game, with Sammy Guevara and Hologram taking on Matt Taven and Mortos in a two-out-of-three falls match in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. Fightful reports that Guevara and Hologram picked up the victory for the special matchup.

The match took place before the Jaguars’ game against the Cleveland Browns. You can view some clips that were shared on social media below:

Tony Khan present and Hologram’s entrance at today's AEW match before the Jaguars game in EverBank Stadium! pic.twitter.com/PNrYRNxsdR — Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) September 15, 2024