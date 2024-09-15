wrestling / News

Sammy Guevara & Hologram Win Special Match Before Jacksonville Jaguars Home Game

September 15, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Jacksonville Jaguars 9-15-24, Sammy Guevara Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, an AEW tag team match was scheduled for today’s Jacksonville Jaguars home game, with Sammy Guevara and Hologram taking on Matt Taven and Mortos in a two-out-of-three falls match in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. Fightful reports that Guevara and Hologram picked up the victory for the special matchup.

The match took place before the Jaguars’ game against the Cleveland Browns. You can view some clips that were shared on social media below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Jeffrey Harris

Spotlight

More Stories

loading