AEW Tag Match Set To Take Place Before Jacksonville Jaguars Game

September 13, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Jacksonville Jaguars 9-15-24 Image Credit: AEW

AEW will host a tag team match before the Jacksonville Jaguars’ home game on Sunday. AEW announced on Friday that Sammy Guevara and Hologram will take on Matt Taven and The Beast Mortos in a two of three falls match to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at the teams’ home game against the Cleveland Browns, as you can see in the full announcement below:

#AEW is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a special Lucha Libre Match at the Jacksonville Jaguars home game vs. Cleveland Browns THIS SUNDAY!

Join us on the Flex Field at EverBank Stadium at 11:30am ET to see Sammy Guevara & Hologram vs. Matt Taven & The Beast Mortos! #CLEvsJAX

