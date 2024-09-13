AEW Tag Match Set To Take Place Before Jacksonville Jaguars Game

AEW will host a tag team match before the Jacksonville Jaguars’ home game on Sunday. AEW announced on Friday that Sammy Guevara and Hologram will take on Matt Taven and The Beast Mortos in a two of three falls match to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at the teams’ home game against the Cleveland Browns, as you can see in the full announcement below:

