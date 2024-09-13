wrestling / News
AEW Tag Match Set To Take Place Before Jacksonville Jaguars Game
AEW will host a tag team match before the Jacksonville Jaguars’ home game on Sunday. AEW announced on Friday that Sammy Guevara and Hologram will take on Matt Taven and The Beast Mortos in a two of three falls match to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at the teams’ home game against the Cleveland Browns, as you can see in the full announcement below:
#AEW is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a special Lucha Libre Match at the Jacksonville Jaguars home game vs. Cleveland Browns THIS SUNDAY!
Join us on the Flex Field at EverBank Stadium at 11:30am ET to see Sammy Guevara & Hologram vs. Matt Taven & The Beast Mortos! #CLEvsJAX
#AEW is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a special Lucha Libre Match at the @jaguars home game vs. @browns THIS SUNDAY!
Join us on the Flex Field at @EverBankStadium at 11:30am ET to see @sammyguevara & #Hologram vs. @MattTaven & @BeastMortos!#CLEvsJAX pic.twitter.com/RhHX1p9qD1
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 13, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Alleged Incident Between Randy Orton & Machine Gun Kelly at WWE SummerSlam
- Eric Bischoff Says Ric Flair Is More Over Now Than He’s Ever Been
- Backstage Notes on The Bloodline & Alex Hammerstone’s Surprise Appearances on WWE NXT
- Booker T Thinks AEW Is Trying To Change The Way Fans Watch Wrestling