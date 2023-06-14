wrestling / News

Sammy Guevara Shares Video of Tay Melo Revealing Her Pregnancy

June 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Tay Conti Sammy Guevara, Scorpio Sky Image Credit: AEW

– AEW star Sammy Guevara shared a video where wife and fellow AEW wrestler Tay Melo revealed that she’s expecting their first child. The couple announced that they are having a baby last month at Double or Nothing, and they are expecting a baby girl. You can check out that video below:

