Sammy Guevara Shares Video of Tay Melo Revealing Her Pregnancy
June 14, 2023
– AEW star Sammy Guevara shared a video where wife and fellow AEW wrestler Tay Melo revealed that she’s expecting their first child. The couple announced that they are having a baby last month at Double or Nothing, and they are expecting a baby girl. You can check out that video below:
