Sanders’ AEW Rampage Review 4.29.22  

Yo yo yo! Pop a wheelie cause it’s time to have some fun! Lee Sanders here and it’s Friday y’all! Hope this weekend is kind to you and yours as we embark on a new AEW RAMPAGE tonight! Nothing new to share this week except how about this weeks ending to BETTER CALL SAUL? Good God almighty what a strong finish! And how you all liking the NBA Playoffs so far? I for one am happy Nets got swept. On that note onwards to RAMPAGE!

Commentators: Excalibur, Ricky Starks, and Chris Jericho

MATCH 1: OWEN HART MEN’s QUALIFIER-Swerve Strickland vs Darby Allin

Nice start as we see a series of wrestling exchanges that takes both men to a stalemate. Crowd is hot as they are divided for both competitors. Another exchange now as Swerve does a rollup, followed by a leg takedown and a hip toss that gets countered by Allin into a headlock. Allin now applying a hammerlock as Strickland runs towards the ropes and sends Allin outside crashing to the canvas. Swerve gives chase now as he bounces off the ropes and over the top rope but Allin is nowhere to be found yet. Allin hits him with a stunner to get back on the rebound. Darby with a cover and it’s only a two count. Swerve races to the outside to catch his breath as Darby crashes into him with a tope suicida but it’s anticipated as Swerve hits him with a knee to the face. Action continues outside the ring as Swerve delivers a short pump kick to the face of Darby! Back from commercial break now as Darby applies a knee bar on Strickland. Swerve delivers haymakers to Darby’s face to get out of it as he applies a vertical suplex! Cover now and it’s a near fall. Darby to the top rope, looking for the swerve stomp but misses as Darby connects with a code red for a near fall. Darby now going to the top for a coffin drop. Swerve gets his knees up in time to derail him as he sweats him up for a leaping kick to the back of Darby’s head. Cover attempt now and Darby clutches on to the bottom rope just in the Knick of time. Swerve applies another vertical suplex to Darby as Darby goes crashing back first outside the ring and onto the hard floor. Not a fan of that spot what so ever. Ricky Starks tries to creep down the ramp as Sting blocks him. These two go up the ramp as Swerve tries to grab Darby but is countered as Darby hooks Swerve’s ankles for a pinfall victory.

Winner:Darby Allin (13:00)

Rating: ***

Wasn’t a fan of the suplex spot Darby took as it was slight buzzkill for what felt like a nice straight up pure wrestling throwback match. Regardless, matches like what Darby had tonight reminds me of just how versatile of an athlete he is folks. Nice to see Swerve and Starks are still ongoing as RAMPAGE has been centered on them for a few weeks now. You know sooner or later these two will collide and have a proper bookend. I’m thinking Double or Nothing.

Shawn Spears embraces us in a vignette hyping up this man who is 7’2 and full of p.p…Pinnacle Potential. Remember this individual will face Wardlow on DYNAMITE this coming week. I think I know who it is folks. Weeeelllllllllllllllllllllllllllll…

Chris Jericho is talking trash about what he and the JAS did to Santana, Ortiz, and Eddie Kingston when he’s jumped by Santana and Ortiz. You just knew a receipt was coming from Wednesday’s DYNAMITE. As result of this attack we learn after we come back from commercial break that Santana will face Jericho on DYNAMITE.

MATCH 2. The Baddies featuring Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan, and Red Velvet vs Sky Blue, Willow Nightingale, and Trish Adora

Sky Blue and Red Velvet kick things off as Velvet is giving a beatdown on the hot prospect so far. Boot to the throat of Sky as Kiera gets the tag now. Kiera tried looking for a leg drop but misses! Sky superkicks her in the face and goes for a cover there broken up by Velvet. Willow tackles Velvet nearly out of the ring as Trish Adora gets the tag now. Kiera connects with a step off the back of Adora and hits her with a leg drop. Tag to Jade as she delivers a boot to the face of Adora. All the girls are fighting now as Jade is not attacked as she has Adora from behind and hits her with jaded for the victory.

Winner: The Baddies (3:30)

Rating: *

This was more about establishing and introducing this all-women faction and I’m okay with that. What I’m not okay with is Willow not getting a tag and being booked like some bum considering she faced Mercedes Martinez some weeks back to crown an interim ROH Womens’ champion. You all know how much a fan I am of Sky Blue so it was nice to see her get in a little more time. Same for Kiera as well. Would love to see more of Adora. Those were some fine looking women by the way who can kick serious butt.

Tony Schiavone is with Darby and Swerve now. Darby isn’t happy for the finish to their match as he tells him anytime he wants a rematch he’s down for it. Swerve encourages him to keep pushing forward and win the tournament. Meanwhile, he’s going to get with Keith cause it’s obvious he’s got unfinished business with Starks and Hobbs.

MATCH 3: Keith “Frasier Crane” Lee vs Colten Gunn

Hey baby I hear Keith Lee is calling! He’s gonna kick someone’s ass! Massive onslaught, shoulder tackles, tossing, double handed chops, and then some as Keith is playing with his food here. Austin tries to get involved by Lee isn’t phased and sends him crashing to the outside. Colten tries to get in a fameasser but Lee picks him up, looking for the spirit Bomb. Colten fights out of it and tried looking for the Colt 45 bout Lee gets him with the Big Bang catastrophe!

Winner: Keith Lee (4:00)

Rating: NR

Glorified squash match that went way too long honestly. Pretty surprised Powerhouse Hobbs didn’t come out to mess with Lee.

Pre-match words from Jeff Hardy and Bobby Fish for their upcoming match on DYNAMITE next week.

Danhausen comes down to the ring cause he wants him some HOOK! Send HOOK! The man himself, HOOK comes down to the ring and he’s ready as Danhausen thinks they should maybe reschedule. HOOK tells him they doing it right now as Mark Sterling interrupts to ask if people really want to see this fight. Tony Nese jumps HOOK from behind as. Nese and Sterling try to get the jump on both men. It backfires as HOOK cleans house quickly. Danhausen tries to shake HOOK’s hand but HOOK grabs him by the collar to bring him close to his face as he storms off.

The Acclaimed try to get the Gunn boys to join them as they feel they’d be a pretty good team. Colten and Austin tell them they’ll think about it as they have to talk to their dad.

We get a preview of what’s to come of next weeks RAMPAGE as it will be on at a special early start time. The time is not available yet as obviously this is due to the NBA and NHL Playoffs. Britt Baker and Jaime Hayter will face Toni Storm and Ruby Soho. HOOK will be in action. Stay on top of your DVRs folks.

MATCH 4: ROH Television Championship-Samoa Joe(c) vs Trent Beretta

ROH announcer Bobby Cruise and commentator Ian Riccaboni are in the house for this main event match. We begin with a nice side headlock by Trent that doesn’t last long as Joe powers out of it and delivers strikes to Trent, followed by a nasty chop to the chest. Irish whip of Trent into the corner, followed by a clothesline and back kick to the head. Sliding knee strike catches Joe in the face, followed by a moonsault from Trent outside the ring now as Joe is left stunned. Trent catches a high boot to the face. Back from commercial as the action is back inside the ring. Trent sends Joe out the ring with a dropkick. Trent follows up with another drop kick, followed by a diving cross body as Trent crashes into Joe. Action back inside the ring now as both men trade strikes. Trent gets the upper hand with a back throw, followed by a tornado ddt off the ropes for a near fall. Trent was looking for the strong zero but Joe counters with a powerbomb, followed by a STF. Trent manages to get his boot to the ropes for the rope break. Both men trading strikes once again but Joe has too much left in the tank. Joe with the rear choke on Trent as it’s lights out for our challenger.

Winner: Samoa Joe (8:00)

Rating: ***

This match I felt redeemed Samoa Joe from the aftertaste we got a few weeks ago when we first were introduced to Satnam Singh and Joe won the ROH TV title. I’m all for Jay Lethal and Joe reigniting a rivalry but I really don’t feel the extra supporting cast is needed. It feels like overkill but that’s just me.

Post-match Tony Schiavone tries to interview Joe but they are interrupted by Jay Lethal, Sunjay Surr and Big Satnam Singh. For whatever respected reason Orange Cassidy is at ringside all of a sudden and he tries to do his trademark kicks on Singh when Jay Lethal attacks him. It’s pure chaos as it makes its way ultimately in the ring as Joe and Lethal are going at it now inside the ring. Officials pull them apart to end this episode. Oh the chaos!!

End of Show