Sanders’ AEW Rampage Review 9.1.23  

TGIF! Fantastic Friday is here everybody! I’m Lee Sanders and I hope you all had a fantastic week as the Labor Day weekend draws near. We have a busy weekend as WWE presents their PAYBACK PLE, and AEW is back on Sunday with their ALL OUT PPV event. Tonight’s RAMPAGE card sees a 20-man tag team battle royal for an ROH Tag Team title shot at AEW All Out 2023. Meanwhile, Skye Blue & Willow Nightingale take on Taya Valkyrie & Anna Jay A.S. Elsewhere, Hangman Page faces Bryan Keith.

Location: Chicago, IL

Venue: NOW ARENA

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Chris Jericho

MATCH 1: RING OF HONOR TAG TEAM BATTLE ROYAL Eliminator

Participants: Gates of Agony, Butcher and Blade, Aussie Open, Outrunners, Darius Martin and Action Andretti, The Hardys, Best Friends, Wingmen, Dark Order, The Righteous

Order of Elimination: Outrunners, Gates of Agony, Wingmen, Butcher and Blade, The Hardys, The Righteous, Action Andretti and Darius Martin, Best Friends, Aussie Open

Winner:Dark Order (11:00)

Rating: NR

We have seen now the past few weeks of Dark Order vignettes doing their best Twisted Sister We’re Not Going to Take It. The promise has been we would see a more ruthless, back to basics version of Dark Order doing what they do best, which is kicking behinds. They will be facing MJF and Adam Cole this weekend as result. I’m happy for them but I can’t help but feel the right move to go with on this one should’ve been The Hardys as this card is lacking in mega star power.

We are back as Aussie Open walks over to the announcers table and pick a fight with Jericho as it’s a 2 -on-1 beatdown until Sammy Guverra comes out for the save with a baseball bat in hand.

Mike Santana video package is shown as he talks about losing his dad as it knocked him off his feet. Life came crashing hard on him as it culminated in a match at 2022’s Blood & Guts where he was severely injured. He has a story to tell as he welcomes the audience to join him on this journey.

MATCH 2: El Hilo Del Vikingo and Nick Wayne vs Kip Sabian and Gringo Loco

Vikingo and Loco starting things off for their respected teams with a little pushing and shoving. Lot of reversals after several armdrags and leg takedowns as this match opens up at a rapid pace. Gringo showing off some nice agility as he gets double dropkicked by Wayne and Vikingo. Wayne with the tag as he takes down Sabian with a scissors takedown as Penelope Ford jumps on the apron for interference. This helps Sabian setup Wayne for a moonsault to crash into him on the outside as we head into our next set of commercial breaks. We are back as Gringo is tagged as he misses a moonsault on Wayne as Wayne is able to make the tag to Vikingo, Vikingo with a nice corkscrew kick to Sabian, and a leaping springboard dropkick to Gringo! It sets up a nice cover as Sabian breaks it up. Gringo and. Vikingo go on the ropes as Vikingo connects with an avalanche posioncarana. Wayne with the Wayne’s World on Sabian, while Vikingo connects with a 630 senton on Gringo for the victory!

Winner:Nick Wayne and Vikingo (7:00)

Rating:***

Fantastic match with all around great synergy. Tony Khan and crew stumbled upon something badass here with Wayne and Vikingo as I’d love to see them team up more. They’d be pretty solid as a regular in the tag division for AEW or ROH. I’d love to see them get flushed out and developed more on RAMPAGE going forward, especially Nick Wayne who already feels stale after a poor delivery and introduction to the audience weeks back.

QTV segment shown as Johnny TV reveals he’s been out in charge of QTV operations while QT Marshall is away defending his Latin championship. Johnny wants to make some big changes at QTV as he wants for things to be more edgier and dirtier as far as obtaining news. Excalibur teases the possibility we may be looking at a hostile takeover.

MATCH 3: Hangman Adam Page vs The Bounty Hunter Bryan Keth aka Dude from Gap Band Music video You Dropped Da Bomb on Me

Nice lockup as Keth slaps the chest of Hangman. Hangman sent into the ropes as he reverses an attack with a boot to the face. A forearm strike and chop follows from Hangman as he’s brutalizing Keth with a big lariat. Elbow strikes exchanged as Keth follows up with an exploder from out of nowhere. Keth trying a series of clotheslines but gets caught in a fall-away slam. Keth caught by an enziguri as Hangman comes from out of nowhere with the buckshot lariat to end this one.

Winner:Hangman Page (3:00)

Rating:**

Nice enhancement match, not a squash but this was an enhancement match for all intents and purposes.

Rene Paquette is with Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, and Daniel Garcia. They can’t help but wonder how better off they could’ve been without Chris Jericho as the focus is on Collision this Saturday, aka the Promise Land!

We are back as Roderick Strong is with Rene for an interview as he abruptly ends it saying he will do things on his time, and on his terms. He sarcastically tells her to talk to Adam Cole instead. Excalibur gives a rundown now on AEW Collision and ALL OUT and no folks, no mention of CM Punk and Jack Perry for those asking.

MATCH 4: Anna Jay & Taya Valkyrie vs Skye Blue & Willow Nighingale

Willow and Anna start things off. Willow with an overhead chop on Anna as she’s rocked big time. Taya is tagged in as an inside cradle attempt is made by Willow. Taya kicks out and comes back with an elbow strike that stuns Willow. Willow comes back with a snap suplex and a hip attack as Zkye is tagged. Nice double team combo as Skye goes for the cover and it is a kickout. Willow tagged back in as Taya sends her into the ropes where Anna kicks Willow in the back. Willow tries to take a swing at her and misses as Anna clocks her in the face. Taya immediately follows up with the backstabber as we head into our final set of ad breaks. We’re back as Willow connects with an enziguri on Tata to tag Skye as she fired off rapid shots on Anna who’s tagged in at the same time. Skye with an enziguri and punch to the face as she follows up with a diving crossbody for a near fall! Skye with a knee strike and pin cover as Taya breaks it up. Willow with a spinebuster on Taya as Anna hits Willow with the flatliner! Skye comes right in with a superkick on Anna while Taya plants Skye with a spear! Willow comes from off the ropes and hits Taya with DA POUNCE!! Willow charges into Taya but gets a boot to the face as Willow picks up Taya onto her shoulders. Skye takes to the top rope, maybe looking for the doomsday device when Anna pushes her off. Anna with a thrust kick to Willow as Taya was trying to setup Skye Blue to take a kick to the face. Skye wiggles out in time as Anna kicks Taya out cold instead! Skye follows up with the code blue for the victory in front of her hometown crowd. Post-match Taya tried to get a cheap shot in on Skye as Willow goes in for the save to end the episode as Skye receives a nice pop from the crowd.

Winner:Skye Blue and Willow (11:00)

Rating:***

End of Show

