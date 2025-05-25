Sandman Criticizes Kurt Angle For Walking Out After ECW Show, Angle Says To Do Something About It

During an appearance on the Legion of Skanks podcast, The Sandman criticized Kurt Angle for walking out after a crucifixition angle happened at ECW High Incident in October 1996. Angle was considering going to ECW at the time. Sandman called Angle a ‘pussy’ for walking out.

The clip was posted to Tiktok. In the comments, Angle took a shot at Sandman. He said: “If Sandman has a problem with me then do something about it. You pussy.”