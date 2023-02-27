SAnitY Members Reunite At PROGRESS Wrestling Show

A mini-SAnitY reunion took place at PROGRESS Chapter 150 this weekend. Axel Tischer (Alexander Wolfe) and Big Damo (Killian Dain) had a moment during Sunday’s show, which saw Ricky Knight defeat Damo to win the PROGRESS Atlas Championship. After the match, Tischer came out to congratulate Damo on his work in the promotion, as you can see below.

The two were part of the WWE stable alongside Eric Young, Sawyer Fulton, and Nikki Cross. The group had a host of success in NXT but fell short when they were called up to the main roster.