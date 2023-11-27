SANITY Reunite at Progress Wrestling Event, Eric Young Debuts

PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 160: Vendetta event yesterday and it featured the return of the group SAnitY. Big Damo, Axel Tischer and the debuting Eric Young teamed up to defeat Bullit and Smokin’ Aces (Charlie Sterling & Nick Riley). The group hadn’t been together in four years.

Both Young and Damo went on social media to comment on the reunion.

⚔️ SAnitY have reunited for the first time in FOUR YEARS!! 👊 Big Damo, Axel Tischer and the debuting Eric Young face The Smokin’ Aces & Bullit today at #VENDETTA!#PROGRESSWrestling #Wrestling pic.twitter.com/FH7WRTmiS3 — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) November 26, 2023