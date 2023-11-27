wrestling / News
SANITY Reunite at Progress Wrestling Event, Eric Young Debuts
PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 160: Vendetta event yesterday and it featured the return of the group SAnitY. Big Damo, Axel Tischer and the debuting Eric Young teamed up to defeat Bullit and Smokin’ Aces (Charlie Sterling & Nick Riley). The group hadn’t been together in four years.
Both Young and Damo went on social media to comment on the reunion.
⚔️ SAnitY have reunited for the first time in FOUR YEARS!!
👊 Big Damo, Axel Tischer and the debuting Eric Young face The Smokin’ Aces & Bullit today at #VENDETTA!#PROGRESSWrestling #Wrestling pic.twitter.com/FH7WRTmiS3
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) November 26, 2023
What a night!!!!! https://t.co/jUAq4VXbSg
— Eric Young (@TheEricYoung) November 27, 2023
Cannot put into words how fucking cool this was to reunite with @axeman3016 and @TheEricYoung
Thank you @ThisIs_Progress
Awesome new entrance music by Dave Grunewald
Photo @jrg1990 pic.twitter.com/EEkksyHMtQ
— Big Damo (@DamoMackle) November 26, 2023
