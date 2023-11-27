wrestling / News

SANITY Reunite at Progress Wrestling Event, Eric Young Debuts

November 27, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
SAniTy Smackdown 61918 Sanity, Alexander Wolfe Image Credit: WWE

PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 160: Vendetta event yesterday and it featured the return of the group SAnitY. Big Damo, Axel Tischer and the debuting Eric Young teamed up to defeat Bullit and Smokin’ Aces (Charlie Sterling & Nick Riley). The group hadn’t been together in four years.

Both Young and Damo went on social media to comment on the reunion.

