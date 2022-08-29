wrestling / News
Santana Garrett Announces That She Is Back With WWE as a Coach
August 29, 2022 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Santana Garrett revealed that she has returned to the WWE, where she will work as a coach in the Performance Center.
She wrote: “This is NOT a throwback…#WWE #NXT #PC #Coach #Orlando #PerformanceCenter #ProWrestling #WomensWrestling #SantanaGarrett”
This is NOT a throwback… 😉#WWE #NXT #PC #Coach #Orlando #PerformanceCenter #ProWrestling #WomensWrestling #SantanaGarrett pic.twitter.com/FSTVKJPVJT
— SANTANA GARRETT (@SantanaGarrett_) August 29, 2022
Garrett was released from WWE last year before making a few appearances for AEW, including episodes of Rampage.
