wrestling / News

Santana Garrett Announces That She Is Back With WWE as a Coach

August 29, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Santana Garrett 2 Image Credit: MLW

In a post on Twitter, Santana Garrett revealed that she has returned to the WWE, where she will work as a coach in the Performance Center.

She wrote: “This is NOT a throwback…#WWE #NXT #PC #Coach #Orlando #PerformanceCenter #ProWrestling #WomensWrestling #SantanaGarrett

Garrett was released from WWE last year before making a few appearances for AEW, including episodes of Rampage.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Santana Garrett, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading