Santana Garrett Announces That She Is Back With WWE as a Coach

In a post on Twitter, Santana Garrett revealed that she has returned to the WWE, where she will work as a coach in the Performance Center.

She wrote: “This is NOT a throwback…#WWE #NXT #PC #Coach #Orlando #PerformanceCenter #ProWrestling #WomensWrestling #SantanaGarrett”

Garrett was released from WWE last year before making a few appearances for AEW, including episodes of Rampage.