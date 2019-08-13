Santana Garrett Reportedly Signs WWE Developmental Deal

– Santana Garrett is full-time WWE-bound, as she has reportedly signed a developmental contract. Squared Circle Sirens reports that Garrett, a former champion in STARDOM, Women of Wrestling, Shine and more, has signed a deal with the company.

Garrett has appeared on WWE TV in the past, including an appearance in the 2017 Mae Young Classic where she lost in the first round to Piper Vien. She worked a six-woman tag team match on the second night of that show’s tapings and was part of the NXT Women’s Title Qualifying Battle Royal on October 25th, 2017. She also had a run in Impact Wrestling as Brittany from 2013 to 2014.