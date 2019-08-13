wrestling / News
Santana Garrett Reportedly Signs WWE Developmental Deal
August 13, 2019 | Posted by
– Santana Garrett is full-time WWE-bound, as she has reportedly signed a developmental contract. Squared Circle Sirens reports that Garrett, a former champion in STARDOM, Women of Wrestling, Shine and more, has signed a deal with the company.
Garrett has appeared on WWE TV in the past, including an appearance in the 2017 Mae Young Classic where she lost in the first round to Piper Vien. She worked a six-woman tag team match on the second night of that show’s tapings and was part of the NXT Women’s Title Qualifying Battle Royal on October 25th, 2017. She also had a run in Impact Wrestling as Brittany from 2013 to 2014.
More Trending Stories
- Steve Austin On Whether He Ever Shot Down Attitude Era Angles That He Thought Went Too Far
- Jim Ross Weighs in on What Harley Race’s Legacy Is In Wrestling
- Bruce Prichard on Why WWE Unified the World Titles in 2001, How a Healthy Triple H Would Have Changed Things
- Scott Hall Claims He Won’t be a Mystery Partner for Chris Jericho for AEW TV Debut, Says He’s Loyal to WWE and Still Under Contract With Them