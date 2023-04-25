wrestling / News
Santino Marella Would Like To Make a Royal Rumble Return Sometime
April 25, 2023 | Posted by
Santino Marella returned to the Royal Rumble match as Santina Marella in 2020, but he’s hoping to make a return to the match as Santino at some point. Marella, who holds the record for the quickest Royal Rumble elimination, was asked during an appearance on the Ignorance Is Strength podcast if he would be up for a cameo in a future Rumble match.
“I would like…especially because a couple of years ago, I came back as Santina in 2020,” he said (per Fightful). “I would like to actually comeback as Santino. I think people would really appreciate that.”
