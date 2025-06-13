wrestling / News
Santino Marella Suspends Mike Santana For Two Weeks On TNA Impact
Mike Santana is on a two-week suspension on the orders of Santino Marella from this week’s TNA Impact. Marella, who reaffirmed his position as Director of Authority at Against All Odds, revealed on this week’s show that Santana was under suspension for his actions during the First Class Penthouse at last Friday’s show.
Santana agreed but asked Marella to promise he could face AJ Francis when he returned, which Marella agreed to. The segment also saw Robert Stone, who tried to take Marella’s DoA spot at Against All Odds, try to enter the building before Marella had security remove him.
Even while suspended, @Santana_Proud showed up looking for @AJFrancis410 but he’ll have to wait two more weeks to get his hands on him! Meanwhile, @MrStoneWWE got himself escorted OUT of the iMPACT Zone! @milanmiracle
WATCH #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/F3YYaTmexl pic.twitter.com/UPEPbNW0GK
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 13, 2025
