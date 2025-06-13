Santino Marella Suspends Mike Santana For Two Weeks On TNA Impact

Mike Santana is on a two-week suspension on the orders of Santino Marella from this week’s TNA Impact. Marella, who reaffirmed his position as Director of Authority at Against All Odds, revealed on this week’s show that Santana was under suspension for his actions during the First Class Penthouse at last Friday’s show.

Santana agreed but asked Marella to promise he could face AJ Francis when he returned, which Marella agreed to. The segment also saw Robert Stone, who tried to take Marella’s DoA spot at Against All Odds, try to enter the building before Marella had security remove him.